Team KGF completes Hyderabad schedule

Team KGF has just wrapped up its Hyderabad schedule, for which actor Sanjay Dutt was also present. The team wrapped up the climax scene which was shot in the city. A picture shared by one of the crew members shows Sanjay standing with director Prashanth Neel and the rest of the crew members. Sanjay Dutt plays Adheera in the film and his is one of the most anticipated roles, that fans have been looking forward to.

It was only yesterday that the team shared that they have a surprise for fans, which will be unveiled on December 21. “So finally the day has come where I can tell you we are nearing the end of #KGFChapter 2. A ritual we always follow on December 21st for our wonderful audiences, you will have it this year too. A treat for you all from the team on 21st December at 10.08 am on all our official handles. Thank you for being patient as always and being our rock through our journey,” read the common picture update shared by every member from Team KGF on their social media handles.

The teaser of the film is expected to release on January 8, which also happens to be Yash’s birthday. Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the cast also includes Raveena Tandon, who plays Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty, Prashanth Raj, Anant Nag, Vasishta N Simha among others.