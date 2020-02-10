Team Heart and Soul Runners the fastest team to finish 100kms race in 20 hours

Touted as the biggest event for a cause Oxfam Trailwalker India flagged off to a brilliant start at the beautiful Nandi Hills in Bengaluru over the weekend. The 9th edition of the event witnessed over 1600 participants comprising over 400 teams with people from all different age groups and backgrounds.

The theme for this year’s walkathon is ‘Equality4All’ Oxfam Trailwalker saw participants take on a trail challenge as a team of 4 to cover a massive of distance of 100Kms in 48 hours and 50kms in 24 hours. All this to support the projects by Oxfam India on education and health for all, women’s rights and fight discrimination in the six poorest states of India.

The fastest team to finish the 100kms race was the all men’s team called Heart and Soul Runners, who completed the race in 20:10:11 hrs and have come first in this race.

Interestingly, Bengaluru was where the first edition of Oxfam India Trailwalker took place in February 2012. There were 80 teams participating in the event that year. And in 8 years this annual event has now become bigger, better and a brand of its own.

Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India says, “There’s always a special connect with Bengaluru. This city is where it all started for Oxfam India and I am so overwhelmed by the love and support that we have received from everyone who come out to support us every year. We as an organization feel so motivated to push ourselves to do more for our people in need. I would also like to congratulate the fastest team Heart and Soul Runners who finished the race at such a short time, it’s just incredible.”

Oxfam Trailwalker India attracts athletes, fitness enthusiast, homemakers and CEO’s and CFO’s of corporate companies. Many participants from other Asian countries have flown to Bengaluru to be part of this event.

Over the years, Oxfam Trailwalker has successfully developed into a top-notch international fundraiser. It challenges walkers in 17 cities across 9 countries including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.