Team ‘Darbar’ wishes fans ‘Merry Christmas’ with special Rajinikanth posters

Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ is inching towards its release and there is a lot of excitement among fans. Wishing everyone on the festive occasion of Christmas the makers of ‘Darbar’ released special posters featuring the South sensation. ‘Darbar’ is directed by A R Murugadoss and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the trailer of the film was released recently. As the film gears up for release on January 10, fans of Rajinikanth have planned special celebrations for the film’s first day shows. Rajinikanth will be seen in the role of a cop by the name of Aaditya Arunasalam.

Nayanthara has been cast opposite Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’, which features Sunil Shetty plays as the baddie. Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Thambi Ramaiya, Sriman, and Prateik Babar will be seen in supporting roles. The music of ‘Darbar’ is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while editing and cinematography are done by Sreekar Prasad and Santosh Sivan respectively.