Teacher from Hubli Bags State Level Best Teacher Award

Hubli

M H Jangali, Headmaster of the Bidnal Karnataka Public School in the city, has been selected for the state level best teacher award.

Jangali, who has been in the teaching profession since 1989, was appointed as assistant teacher in the Bidnal Karnataka Public School in 1995. After serving for a long span of time in the school, he was promoted as the Headmaster in 2014.

Since taking charge as head of the institution, Jangali has been working to upgrade the school and enable it to compete with private schools in quality education. His efforts have made the Bidnal School a model institution.

His close association with the school has led him to spend Rs 1.5 lakh from his own pocket to beautify the school campus. His move in 2015 to give English medium education to Classes 6 and 7 has helped draw students who were being admitted to the nearby private English medium schools to the Bidnal School

In appreciation of Jangali’s works, the local representatives have provided financial support to the Bidnal School. The compound wall, main gate, grill and reset of flooring works were undertaken with Rs 15 lakh MLA funds. MLA Abbayya Prasad got three smart boards installed at the school with his MLA funds. The City Corporation member’s funds of Rs 2 lakh were used to install CCTV camera on the campus; a drinking water unit was installed with Rs 5 lakh, during the tenure of Ashwini Majjige as Mayor.

The kindergarten classes were started in 2016-17 here, and also English medium has been introduced from Class 1 now, again resulting in an increase in the number of students admitted.

The students of the Bidnal School have been excelling in cultural and extracurricular activities too. Such programmes are being organised in the School itself, including the taluk-level Pratibha Karanji contest, Shalegaagi Naavu Neevu, sports meets and Akshara Jatre. To spread communal harmony, Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharram too have been observed on the campus.

Free health checkups have been held for poor children. Various organisations have been providing bags and stationery things to the students.

The award to M H Jangali for having undertaken and supported the organisation of such programmes in the Bidnal School – thereby making it a model among both private and government schools – is considered timely and a cause of great pride and happiness to the people.