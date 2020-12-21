ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ sells million copies in first week

Musician Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘Evermore’ has become her third album in the last 16 months to sell a million copies in its first week globally.

As per Variety, Republic Records shared that ‘Evermore’ is also Swift’s eighth straight studio release to sell a million copies in a week in her career.

It is only Swift’s debut album ‘Taylor Swift’ that had failed to sell a million copies worldwide. The 31-year-old musician’s every release since her 2008 release ‘Fearless’ has done so.

‘Evermore’ is quite certain to have a big second week to follow after the great first week.

Swift’s previous album ‘Folklore’ which was released only four and a half months ago continues to retain its top seller position of 2020. ‘Folklore’ also came out to be the biggest debut of the year.

