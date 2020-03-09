BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Tata Steel committee of directors approves raising Rs 670 crore via NCDs

IBC News Bureau March 9, 2020
0 30 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Tata Steel on Monday said the committee of directors has approved raising Rs 670 crore through issuance of debt securities.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee of Directors, which is constituted by the board, on March 9, the company said in a BSE filing.

A total of 6,700 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each would be issued aggregating to Rs 670 crore, the filing added.

The date of the allotment of the debt securities is March 13, 2020, and the date of maturity is March 13, 2025, it said.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

March 9, 2020
25

Columbia University, New York schools suspend classes

March 9, 2020
77

Qatar Airways works closely with Indian health authorities

March 9, 2020
31

S.Koreo Prez sees ‘stable phase’ near in coronavirus fight

March 9, 2020
28

Paytm Bank has best tech for UPI payments: MeitY report

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker