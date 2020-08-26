INDIATOP NEWS

Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19

IBC Office August 26, 2020
0 50 Less than a minute

New Delhi: Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has tested positive for coronavirus.
“I have been tested Covid 19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during Last few days they should go for Covid test immediately,” Gogoi tweeted.
Several leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, DK Shivakumar and PC Sharma have tested positive for the virus.
India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 32-lakh mark with 67,151 new cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

August 26, 2020
42

With 8580 new cases Karnataka crosses 3 lakh landmark

August 26, 2020
46

Colleges in Karnataka to reopen from October, online classes from Sept 1

August 26, 2020
48

You have the power, Now Give Relief, SC tells Centre on loan moratorium

August 26, 2020
49

India-Japan are natural partners for industrial development: BSY

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker