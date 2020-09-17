INDIATOP NEWS

Targeting to bring down mortality rate to less than 1 per cent: Harsh Vardhan

IBC Office September 17, 2020
0 43 Less than a minute

New Delhi

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said India’s COVID-19 mortality rate at 1.64 per cent is lowest in the world and the government is targeting to bring it down to less than 1 per cent.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha, he said India’s recovery rate of 78-79 per cent is one of the highest in the world.

He said though total cases may have crossed 50 lakh, active cases are less than 20 per cent.

Deaths in India due to coronavirus pandemic are less than many nations in Europe, he said, adding the government was determined to cross the US in testing rate as well.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

September 17, 2020
38

Karnataka registers 9366 new Covid-19 cases, total tally 4.9 lakh

September 17, 2020
37

CM Yediyurappa launches series of programmes in Kalyana Karnataka Utsava

September 17, 2020
45

Want to expand cabinet before monsoon session: CM BS Yediyurappa

September 17, 2020
40

Leaders from round the World greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th Birthday

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker