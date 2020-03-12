Tara Sutaria joins Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel

Student of The Year 2-fame Tara Sutaria has been roped in for the Ek Villain sequel. The Mohit Suri directorial already has Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani onboard.

Sharing the news, the production house, Balaji Motion Pictures tweeted, “A big welcome to the super gorgeous and talented Tara Sutaria, the newest member to join the Villain gang! It’s going to be one hell of a ride!”

About casting Tara in Ek Villain 2, Mohit Suri said in a statement, “It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for.” He added that she has “a new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty. That’s exactly what my character needs in the film.”

Ek Villain, which was released in 2014, was also helmed by Mohit Suri and starred Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. It may be noted that Mohit recently collaborated with Aditya and Disha in Malang. Ek Villain 2 is jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-series. It has been announced as a January 8, 2021 release.