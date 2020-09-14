Tanya Hope gets ready for a bike trip in ‘Edhe Maa Katha’

Tanya Hope on a 3450 km ride? Yes, the actor is set to be part of yet another road film. Titled Edhe Maa Katha, the Guru Pawan directorial, will have Tanya starring opposite Sumanth Ashwin.

The model-turned-heroine, who hails from Bengaluru, has now established herself across South Indian film industries, made her acting debut in the Telugu film, Appatlo Okadundevaduand.

The actor, who later worked in Kannada in the Darshan-starrer Yajamana has also worked in Tamil films like Thadam and Dharala Prabhu. Edhe Maa Katha, a project she signed after the lockdown, comes with the tag line — Rider’s Story.

The film revolves around a road trip, and will have the lead actors riding bikes to Manali. The actor, who was previously part of a road film, Amar, starring Abhishek Ambareesh, gets to ride a bike in Edhe Maa Katha too.

Produced by G Mahesh’s Gurappa Parameshwara Productions, Edhe Maa Katha also stars Srikanth, along with Sameer, Sapthagiri, Srijitha Ghosh, Satyam Rajesh, and Trivikram Sai in pivotal roles. The film music will be scored by Sunil Kashyap and C Ram Prasad will be cranking the camera.