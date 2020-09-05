Tamilrockers leaks full movie V

The much hyped and awaited movie V in which Natural Star Nani and Sudheer Babu are playing the lead roles, has become the latest victim of online piracy. The investigative thriller drama V has been leaked by the infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers.

Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer V, directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti was released directly on the Amazon Prime Video, and now is available for the free download. The high octane action-thriller drama has been leaked by the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers.

V marks the 25th venture of Natural Star Nani and it is available on Amazon Prime Video. Nani starrer is receiving mixed responses from the audience on social media. The movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from the lead pair, the film also has Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala in the crucial roles. The film V has the music by Amit Trivedi whereas the background score has been taken care of by S Thaman. Tamilrockers is an illegal online streaming network, it has been constantly making headlines by leaking the releases of much hyped movies.