INDIATOP NEWS

Tamil Nadu set to see many changes in next two days: Stalin

IBC News Bureau February 7, 2021
0 77 Less than a minute

Tirunelveli

In a veiled reference to VK Sasikala’s return, DMK president MK Stalin said that the State is set to witness many changes in the next two days.

Addressing a gathering in Veeravanallur, the DMK chief assured that if his party comes to power, he would take steps to withdraw 8,856 cases filed against youth who participated in Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant protest and release water to Kannadian Canal on June 1 to help farmers cultivating paddy.

Stalin also said that he would ensure basic facilities for the third gender and differently-abled persons and all the petitions would be addressed in a span of 100 days. The DMK chief added that he had introduced many initiatives when he served as the mayor of Chennai.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

February 7, 2021
81

Higher education academic activities will be carried out in time: Kerala CM

February 7, 2021
79

No ‘ghar wapsi’ till farmers’ demands are met: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

February 7, 2021
76

India now 3rd topmost country to give highest doses of vaccine

February 6, 2021
210

SN Subrahmanyan appointed as chairman of National Safety Council

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker