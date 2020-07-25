Tamannah Bhatia about how award shows are manipulated

The ongoing debates around nepotism, insiders’ vs outsiders, and toxic star culture in the entertainment industry continue to gain momentum with every passing day after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many ‘outsiders’ in the film industry have opened up and called out nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. Milky Siren Tamannah Bhatia is the latest actress who opened up about how popular award shows are manipulated.

Tamannah Bhatia who earned only a few awards in her career, said, “Even though I have been nominated several times, but earned only a few awards. Now I have realized that it doesn’t change the kind of performer you are or stops fans from supporting you. If my process of making movies is satisfactory, if my movies are doing well, nothing else matters.”

Actor Annu Kapoor said, “Half of the major awards by the government or privately sponsored are “politically or commercially motivated and certainly not always on merit”.”

Mast Mast girl RaveenaTandon says, “Let’s be honest that award shows these days are nothing but glamourized shows business and nothing else.”

Meanwhile of the work front, Tamannah Bhatia will be seen playing the lead role in remake of Bollywood movie Queen, which is all set to release on OTT Platforms.