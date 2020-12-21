Taking all precautions to control new variant of virus: Dr. Sudhakar

A new type of coronavirus has been found in the United Kingdom. Although it is a rapidly spreading disease, it does not increase the severity of the disease. Health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said caution should be exercised.

UK New European viruses have appeared in European countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands. A letter from the central government has blocked the arrival of flights from the UK tomorrow night. Yesterday the state had 291 people from British Airways. 246 were from Air India. 138 people did not report negative. They are kept at home for a week. He said he would put the kiosk at airports tomorrow and check in there.

The speed of transmission of this virus has increased. But the disease is not severe. So caution should be exercised. New Year’s lavish celebrations need to be let go. Some hotels have been booked and ready to be celebrated. If so, action will be taken. “People’s health is important to the government and they have to be more careful in case of a new virus.

Those who have come to the State from other countries within the last 14 days must take the RTPCR test. It is decided that 7 days quarantine will be given to those from the United Kingdom and from other countries. The Ministry of Health said that those from the UK had to undergo a 7-day corporate quarantine.

He explained that the meeting would be taken up once again on the warning to be taken with regard to educational activities.