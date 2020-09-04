Taiwan denies shooting down a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet after social media footage goes viral

Taiwan

Taiwanese officials have denied that it shot down a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet after social media footage of the wreckage of a plane burning near a building emerged.

Footage circulated on Twitter shows the wreckage engulfed in flames and thick smoke. Several online accounts claimed that it was a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane that fell down in the city of Guilin in southern Chinese province Guangxi.

The military jet was claimed to have been shot down by Taiwan after it intruded into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, according to the accounts.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence issued a statement today, saying that the claim of it shooting down a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet was ‘false information’.

Terrifying footage shows the wreckage swallowed by blaze while thick smoke billowed from the scene.

An onlooker can be heard saying: ‘A plane has fallen. A fighter jet.’

Another clip shows a man, believed to be the pilot, lying on a stretcher while being surrounded by residents. The pilot is said to have suffered severe injuries, according to the online accounts.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence issued a statement on Friday, denying that it had shot down a Chinese Su-35 fighter jet.

‘The Air Force Command solemnly refutes that this is false information and completely untrue,’ the notice read.