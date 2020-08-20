ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Taapsee Pannu recalls her nightmares

Actress Taapsee Pannu recalls having nightmares wondering if her skin would bounce back to being normal once the prosthetics that she had to put on for her role in Saand Ki Aankh were taken off.

Taapsee played sharpshooter Prakash Tomar in the film, which needed her character to age on screen. In turn, this required her to wear heavy prosthetics while depicting the aged Prakash.
The actress shared a couple of pictures on Instagram where we see her prosthetics being removed after a shoot session.
“Getting ‘into’ the skin of a character is passé, let’s talk about how it was getting ‘out of the skin of #PrakashiTomar. A one-hour-long procedure to get my skin back n then still have lines n folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal. How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back? What if one day we realize we have to live with it,” she wrote.
“That one day will come sometime in the future but as of now it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief #SaandKiAankh #Throwback #ArchivePost,” the actress added.
“Saand Ki Aankh” is based on the lives of India’s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. It was released in 2019. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar as Chandru Tomar.
Taapsee’s upcoming films are “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

