Syllabus revised for nursing students, too much theory: Experts

The Indian Nursing Council’s decision to add 19 more topics to the BSc (Nursing) curriculum, with effect from the current third and fourth year batches, has worried stakeholders already concerned that the course lays too much emphasis on theory.

The INC decision’s objective is to enable nursing students to graduate as Middle-Level Healthcare Providers (MLHP) empowered to run wellness centres established by the central government. Experts said the additional topics would only burden students with more theory while they require more practical exposure.

An estimated 30,000 nursing students’ graduate in Karnataka every year.

Including 10 more topics in the community health nursing subject will require an additional 75 hours, both theory and practical. However, it doesn’t specify the number of hours for practicals. The new topics include diagnosing and treatment skills at sub-centre level, drug dispensing, chikungunya, investigation of an outbreak, food-borne diseases, new national health projects and Ayushman Bharat.

Raising the issue at the first meeting of the Vision Group Healthcare, Research, Innovation, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr S Sacchidananda said the additional subjects would add more theory classes.

He told TOI, “The new curriculum will entail an additional 20 hours of teaching in both third and fourth Bsc (Nursing) students of the 2019-20 batch of students. A few topics are already being taught. The practical topics will be covered during the six-month internship in the fourth year.”

‘Nurses need practical exposure’

Dr Devi Shetty, cardiologist and chairman, Vision Group, had recently said nursing students can read theory on their mobile phones as well and the need is to provide more bedside training. He told on Wednesday, “Academicians must understand the need is to train nurses in a clinical set-up and how to respond. There’s no point in teaching them thousands of things that have no practical implication. Their job is to respond to patients’ needs and interact with doctors.”

According to him, nurses need practical exposure during learning. “It’s like putting a person who wants to learn swimming in a classroom for two years and teach her the theory of swimming. The person will drown in a swimming pool. Instead, put her in the swimming pool from Day 1. It’s the same with nursing training. They needn’t be taught how to diagnose a complex medical problem, but be taught how to respond to a patient’s clinical condition. The current curriculum has to change to give them more exposure to practical aspects. They need to be trained in wards and ICUs,” said Dr Shetty.

Not many fresh nursing graduates can confidently check pulse and blood pressure of patients, he added.

Counter point

However, according to Girijamba Devi, secretary, Trained Nurses Association, the additional curriculum is required to equip nurses to become MLHPs. “They have practical exposure right from the first year,” she said.