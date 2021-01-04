SWR start trains from Bengaluru main city to Kempegawda Airport

Bengaluru

On Monday, a historic milestone has been achieved by Indian Railways which has connected Bengaluru city with KIA Airport Halt Station.

The SWR will operate five pairs of trains daily from various parts of the city to the Airport Halt Station marking a new milestone for the approved dedicated suburban railway network for Bengaluru.

I had the privilege of taking the first DEMU service this morning from KSR Bengaluru at 445 am and reached the airport station at 555 am.

On behalf of Bengaluru citizens, I would like to express gratitude to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal ji, the Railway Board and SWR officers who worked hard to make this dream a reality.

I am also happy that KiA authorities matched the government’s intent by clearing pending issues & cooperated fully.

The rail passengers will be provided seamless connectivity by shuttle buses operated between the Halt station and airport terminal.

I spoke to a few passengers, including many who made the maiden journey out of curiosity, and they hoped that in the coming days, SWR would increase the number of services from different stations in Bengaluru city.

I inspected the facilities at the halt station which were very impressive. The railway connectivity to airport, a long pending issue, will definitely address the gaps to airport connectivity and help both airport workers end passengers cut through the city’s traffic.

The cost effective link between Rs 10-15 per person, depending on the destination, will help 10,000-12,000 airport workers and reduce the use of personal vehicles.

It’s certainly a historic milestone and i thank our PM Shri Narendra Modi ji & CM BS Yediyurappa ji for prioritising Bengaluru’s public transport infrastructure.

I am sure, in the coming months, the airport DEMU services will become popular and enable SWR to operate more such schedules.