SwasthakalaNiketan presents ‘Healing with Art’ Challenge

SwasthakalaNiketan an initiative that spreads the ‘Healing prowess of Art’ invites general public to participate in an art marathon “Healing with Art Challenge” to mark the celebration of freedom in times of uncertainty.

The activity aims at connecting ‘Hearts with Art’ to bring universal consciousness together for a world filled with love, health, compassion and oneness.

This is an individual activity to be done at one’s convenience to express freely. Commemorating our Independence Day, the activity is scheduled for August 15, 2020. Enthusiasts are requested to bring out their creative freedom on this day by following some simple rules to participate in the “Healing with Art Challenge”:

Light a lamp or candle

Use only 3 colours – Yellow, Blue and Red.

Use medium of one’s choice – Paper, cloth or canvas- water colour, natural pigments or poster colours, dry pastels, pencils, crayons

Take a picture or a video of the art work & upload on one’s social media handles with a small note on the experience using the hashtags #100yearsofAnthropMed #HealingArt #Celeberating Freedom

