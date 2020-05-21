ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Swara Bhasker travels from Mumbai to Delhi for ailing mother

May 21, 2020
Actress Swara Bhasker has travelled to Delhi from Mumbai after taking special permission when she got to know that her mother has suffered a fracture. Swara had to travel from Mumbai to Delhi by road amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was very concerned when I learnt about my mother’s fall and the fracture to the right arm. My first impulse was to rush to Delhi….to look after my mom…but that was not possible due to the lockdown,” Swara said.

“So as soon as the process opened up, I applied for permission and travelled by road from Mumbai to Delhi. It was a very long journey, two days by road with an overnight halt. I had a safe journey albeit long and I’m very grateful to have been allowed to travel and to now be here with my mom.. if only to help her comb her hair and change clothes! I’ve gone through the necessary self isolation and home quarantine protocols,” she added.

