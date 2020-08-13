Swapna Suresh’s bail plea rejected in Gold smuggling case

Kochi

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) had last week reserved its order on Swapna Suresh’s bail plea after hearing arguments from all the sides. She had moved the court claiming she was innocent and that the current case is the offshoot of the political rivalry between the State and the Central government.

During the arguments, the Customs Department had submitted that it has strong evidence against Swapna and added that the wife of another accused in the matter has given a statement against her in the matter.

“Swapna tried to send back the baggage because she was sure there was gold in it. And she left Kerala to Bengaluru by using her higher connections. She was sure to pass through the checkpost without problems, despite the rigorous checking in this COVID-19 period,” it added.

The Customs Department submitted that all the accused had one day gathered at a flat near the Kerala Secretariat to conspire the smuggling along with a high-ranking government official. “If such influential people are released on bail then what will be the status of the case?” it said.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram.