Sushant’s DilBechara trailer gets 4.8 mn likes in less than 24 hrs

The trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, DilBechara, dropped on June 6. From fans to celebrities, all hailed the DilBechara trailer. Fans also expressed their bittersweet emotions after watching trailer, knowing that they will witness Sushant Singh Rajput’s charm and innocence for the last time when the film releases. The actor died by suicide on June 14, leaving the nation in shock.

The trailer of DilBechara dropped at 4:00 pm on Monday and has received more than 4.8 million likes in less than 24 hours. Not only this, it is also the top trend on YouTube and has over 21 million views already.

The likes on DilBechara trailer are more than that of Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame trailer. The likes on the Avengers: Endgame trailer are 2.9 million till date. The film released in April 2019 and the trailer dropped in March that year.

DilBechara stars debutante SanjanaSanghi as the female lead. It is an official remake of the 2014 blockbuster, The Fault in our Stars, which is based on the book of the same name by John Green.

The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra with AR Rahman as the music director. As a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, the film will be free for viewing when it releases.

DilBechara will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 24.