Sushanth’s family pens a heat-warming note on 13th day of his demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14 left his fans, family and close ones devastated. The actor’s family shared a heart-warming note, remembering him on the 13 th day of his demise. “He was free-spirited, talkative and extremely bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed about restraints and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars,” read the final good bye from Sushant’s family.

“We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans,” read the note.

The family has also decided to start a foundation in the actor’s name and also turn Sushant’s Patna home into a memorial, they shared in the statement, “To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushanth Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart – cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there that include thousands of books, telescope, flight simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intent to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy account to keep his memories alive. We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.”