Sushant Singh’s last film ‘DilBechara’ to release today

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, DilBechara, will premiere on July 24 at 7.30pm on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. While the release date was already known, the time was officially announced on Wednesday.

DilBechara is one of the most awaited films of the year. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the debut of SanjanaSanghi in a leading role. The film is an adaptation of John Green’s bestselling young-adult novel The Fault In Our Stars.

Mukesh said that Sushant was aware of DilBechara’s direct-to-digital release and was happy about it. Sanjana, meanwhile, requested fans to stop demanding a theatrical release. “Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Mukesh said that it was difficult for him to get DilBechara ready for release after Sushant’s death. “It’s been tough. I was in the middle of finishing the film for release, working on the trailer etc., and looking at Sushant every day- it was so difficult to work on the film. Right now, I don’t know what I am feeling- if I should be happy or sad. There are a lot of mixed emotions and I don’t know how to react to situations now. It is bittersweet, perhaps. For me, the meaning of the film has changed, as he is gone,” he said.

DilBechara will be made available for free viewing to subscribers as well as non-subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar as a tribute to Sushant.