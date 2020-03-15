Surrogate woman beaten up after extortion bid

A 27-year-old woman, who had become pregnant through surrogacy, was attacked by a group of five woman and a man on Wednesday after an extortion bid. This resulted in abortion and the woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Five women claiming to be members of a women’s organisation demanded money from the woman. “They wanted a cut of the amount they thought she would get paid for bearing the child,” police said, adding that she had entered the second trimester.

The woman stays at a paying guest accommodation in Beguru, close to Electronics City, southeast Bengaluru. She had agreed to become a surrogate mother as she needed money. Police said: “She had enrolled with a private fertility centre over six months ago and become pregnant after the fertilised egg of a couple was implanted. The fertility centre had been taking care of her and kept her in the PG accommodation which has a few caretakers.” The gang members visited her a few weeks ago and introduced themselves as representatives of a women’s forum. They demanded a share of the money she was promised by the couple whose child she was bearing.

The woman said in her complaint: “They threatened me they would assault me and abort the fetus if I didn’t give them the share. They left the premises and returned on Wednesday night. They asked me for money again… They abused me and kicked me in the stomach. They also assaulted my caretakers and others in the PG and fled.” Police said her caretakers rushed her to a nearby private hospital as she was bleeding.

The victim identified her attackers as Pooja, Manjunath, Prema, Asha, Rita and Pramila. “They claimed to be from Swathy Mahila Sanghatane, Bommanahalli,” police said. A case was registered under IPC sections 506, 504, 313, 149, 384, 323 and 354.