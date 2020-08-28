Suraj, Dhanya to sing ‘Ninna Sanihake’ title track acoustic version

Dhanya Ramkumar, the daughter of former actor Ramkumar, is the first lady from the Dr Rajkumar family to foray into acting. The actress is set to be launched as a heroine in Sandalwooda in actor Suraj Gowda’s Ninna Sanihake, which is his directorial debut. And while it is yet to be seen what acting chops she brings to the table, considering her lineage, one thing that she has definitely inherited, is a musical talent. Dhanya, as it turns out, is a gifted singer, and she will join her co-star Suraj for an acoustic number of the film’s title track soon, which they revealed in a video interview with Bangalore Times.

“The two of us are trained singers and the film’s producers are also musicians. We are planning an unplugged and acoustic version of the title track under the guidance of music director Raghu Dixit,” says Suraj, who even refused to sing a line or two from the recently-released single Maley Maley, adding, “We want to save our voices for our version of the title track.”

The soundtrack of Ninna Sanihake is among the most anticipated, considering that Raghu’s work on Love Mocktail was much appreciated. The film, we are told, has four songs, all written by Vasuki Vaibhav, which, according to Raghu are all beautiful love songs. So far, the team has only released the lyrical video of Maley Maley, which has been well received.

Interestingly enough, Dhanya’s brother Dheeren has been showing his fans just how good a singer he is, posting occasional videos of him singing old classics. Now, let’s wait and watch how well Dhanya does in that department.