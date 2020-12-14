Suffered loss of Rs 440 cr in recent violence: Wistron Corp mentions in complaint

Wistron Corp has said that the company has suffered a loss of Rs 440 cr in the recent violence in Kolar unit where thousands of iPhones were looted.

Violence broke out at the Taiwanese Wistron Corporation’s plant near Kolar where iPhones and other IT products are manufactured as a large number of workers went on a rampage over issues related to payment of salary, police said.

The Taiwanese Wistron Corporation manufacturing facility in Narasapura Industrial Area manufacturing facility is touted to be the country’s first iPhone manufacturing plant, is in Kolar district.

The company has estimated the losses and mentioned the same in its complaint to the police.

Video clips showed a violent group overturning vehicles, setting them on fire, breaking glass windows in the office leaving a trail of destruction.

Kolar SP Karthik Reddy said, “The employees vandalised the factory around 6:30 am. A lot of property has been destroyed. We are still investigating what led to it.”

The Karnataka government condemned the incident of violence at Wistron’s factory in Narasapura, Kolar.

Condemning the violence, Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan said stringent action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Narayan, who holds the IT-BT and Higher Education portfolio, termed the incident as unfortunate.

“Whether employees are anyone else, whoever is responsible for attack on the plant and damaging its property, they will face stringent action,” he said in a statement.

Karnataka labour minister Shivaram Hebbar said the damages caused to the company were unacceptable and condemned the incident.