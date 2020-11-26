Sudha Murty receives Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award

Hon’ble Vice- President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu presented virtually 21st Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence for the year 2020 to Sudha Murty, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. Sudha Murty receives the award in recognition of her outstanding philanthropic work. The award ceremony was organized by Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management Mrs Sudha Murty was given plague and citation. Sudha Murty dedicated the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award to Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice- President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu said that, the occasion revived memories of our former Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri and the Simplicity, Integrity, Passion, Immunity, and tolerance of Shastri ji is always an Inspiration for India. The need for all nations is to Unite together to promote peace, eradicate Poverty, improve the Socio-Economic conditions of masses and Menace terrorisms. Terrorisms have no religion and it’s high time for nations to deal with it. Further he added the New Education Policy is stressed on preserving the ancient culture and also recalls the sacrifice of the great Man.

In his welcome address Shri Anil Shastri, Chairman LBSIM said “On account of the current situation we compiled to do this virtually and both the guests are connected virtually with us. The awards honor each year to distinguish individuals who have done excellence in their field. Mrs. Sudha Murty has done great work in philanthropy. ”

After receiving the award Sudha Murty said “I am glad to receive this award, when I see the list of persons who have received this award, I feel so small. Thanks for recognising my work and organization. I am really touched how great Shastri ji was. Whatever award I receive today is dedicated to all the people who have looked after us, I will donate the cash prize to Indian armed force.”