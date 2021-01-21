Sudeep’s Phantom logo launch at Burj Khalifa

There has been a lot of curiosity about Kichcha Sudeep’s latest film that is being directed by Anup Bhandari. On Thursday, there were two major announcements with regards to this film. The film, earlier called Phantom, will now be Vikrant Rona, based on Sudeep’s character. The second big announcement is that the title logo and a glimpse into his world will be revealed on January 31 in Dubai at the Burj Khalifa.

A source from the team tells us, “The team is set out to create new records to make it among many firsts in the world. It will be the first movie in the world to have a title logo launch on Burj Khalifa. Sudeep becomes the first actor to have a 2000 ft virtual cutout. It will be the first-ever movie to have a video of almost 180 screened at the Burj Khalifa. Sudeep will be the first actor to have the honour of celebrating the completion of 25 years at Burj Khalifa. The event will be live streamed to India.”

Sudeep, we hear, will live stream the event on his social media pages. Meanwhile, director Anup will reveal the reason behind the title change on January 24 in a video, we are told. Vikrant Rona is being produced by Shalini Manjunath under the banner Shaline Artss. The film also has Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Siddu Moolimani among others as part of the cast. The film has been shot in Hyderabad and in Kerala. There are just a couple of songs left to be shot in this film.