Sudeep’s look revealed as Bhargav Bakshi in Upendra’s Kabzaa

The cast of R Chandru’s ambitious period underworld drama Kabzaa gets bigger. We had previously informed you that a pan Indian superstar would be joining the team. Filmmaker Chandru reveals that it is none other that Kichcha Sudeep who joins Upendra in the film. The duo will be reuniting after Mukunda Murari on screen.

“I am thrilled that Sudeep sir agreed to be a part of the film. He plays a character called Bhargav Bakshi, whose entry changes the course of the story. This is an out-and-out underworld film and it will be interesting to see both these stars in such a setting,” says Chandru, adding that while he has worked with Upendra earlier, directing Sudeep will be a first for him, which, he says, is an exciting prospect.

The filmmaker adds that since this movie is being made at a pan-Indian level, both these stars add to the charm. “Upendra sir has made his presence felt in other film industries in the South. Sudeep sir is known not only in the South, but in Bollywood too. We also have a big cast that includes names from different film industries,” says Chandru, adding that the hunt for the leading lady continues.