Sudeep to have another virtual interaction with Europe Kannadigas

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep is reaching out to thousands of Kannadigas in different parts of the world. During the interaction, Kannadigas will get a chance to ask questions and also know some of the unknown facts about Sudeep’s life.

In the first phase of interaction, Sudeep had recently interacted with Kannadigas who have settled in the USA and Canada with more than thousand participants joining in the session. The next interaction is scheduled to take place on June 13 with Kannadigas living in 18 countries including the United Kingdom and European Union who will be part of the historic virtual meet. The theme is titled as ‘My journey.’ The virtual meet will be held at 8 pm (Indian Standard Time). This special programme is organized and co-ordinated by Kannada Balaga, United Kingdom. Thousands of his fans have already blocked their date to meet Sudeep virtually and they have drafted questions with their family members as they don’t want to miss this unique chance.

Kannada Balaga UK, which was established in 1983, is one of oldest Kannada organizations outside India and the only registered Kannada Charity in UK. For the last four decades, Kannada Balaga has been promoting Kannada language, culture, literature and films. The ‘Balaga’ is also organizing a lot of interesting and innovative programmes. Kannada Balaga UK has teamed up with Sandalwood Talkies of Netherlands and Media Connect in Bengaluru to organise this event. The virtual meet is one of the innovative programmes to connect with Kannadigas who have been restricted to their houses mostly during the lockdown. All the funds collected through this event will be donated to ‘Kichcha Sudeep Charitable Trust’ which is helping daily wage workers in the film industry.