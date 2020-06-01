Sudeep makes his staff happy

Actor Sudeep definitely knows how to make people feel special, especially on their birthday. The actor shared a video on his social media handle on Monday where he is seen playing the piano. In the video, Sudeep is seen playing Happy Birthday tune on the piano as a special gesture for a member of his staff, Mahadev. As the actor wishes Mahadev, the latter is pleasantly surprised as he also receives a warm hug from Sudeep. The shared the video with a caption that read, “Happy returns to all those who are celebrating their bdays today (sic).”

The video took many fans by surprise, who also praised the actor for the warm gesture and his music skills. Meanwhile, Sudeep has been treating his fans with pictures and videos of himself during the lockdown. Recently, Sudeep’s daughter Saanvi turned 16 and the actor took to his social media page to share a collage of pictures which gives a peek into how she has grown from her birth to till now. The actor has been sharing pictures of his fitness journey as well, much to the delight of his fans.