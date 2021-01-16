Sudeep honoured at IFFI inaugural function, greets everyone in Kannada

VAISHNAVI K V

Goa’s 51st International Film Festival began on Saturday which is held till January 24. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the Goa Film Festival. Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep was the chief guest at the event.

Sudeep, who was the chief guest at the Goa Film Festival, was welcomed by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with a bouquet. At the same time, Goa Film Festival honoured Kichcha Sudeep for completing 25 years in the film industry.

Sudeep started his speech in Kannada greeting everyone present in the event. “Cinema is beyond state, language, and do not have any barriers. Cinema and Sports have the power to unite everyone towards it. Thanks to you all, I am here because of the love you people have given me,” said Sudeep.

Sudeep becomes the first Kannada actor to be a guest at the Goa International Film Festival. On behalf of this, many Kannadigas congratulated Sudeep for getting this honour.