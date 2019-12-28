Sudeep denies to be part of ‘Maanadu’

After reports that Simbu starrer ‘Maanaadu’ will go on floors in January, there have been specualtions that Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in to play the villain in the film to be directed by Venkat Prabhu. It was also rumoured that the actor was impressed with the script. But now, the star actor himself has denied the rumours and has revealed he is not part of the film.

The star actor who has played the antagonist in Vijay starrer ‘Puli’ earlier quoted a fan’s tweet about him playing the villain in the film and wrote, “Wrong news (sic)”

Director Venkat Prabhu is currently working on the pre-production of the film. The film had Simbu as the male lead, while Kalyani Priyadarshan was roped in as the female lead. Suresh Kamatchi is bankrolling the project under the banner V House Productions. Touted to be a political-thriller, the film marks the the STR and Venkat Prabhu’s first collaboration in their long careers.