Submit draft of new sand policy before Cabinet: CM

IBC News Bureau February 12, 2020
Bengaluru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who held discussions with the senior government officials in his home office Krishna on Tuesday, has asked officials to place the draft of the new sand policy for Karnataka before the State Cabinet.

The objective and intention of the State Government is to ensure that all sections of people and the government departments were able to procure sand easily at affordable prices for their construction work, he said.

He made it clear that the State Government wants to solve the problem of shortage of sand for construction activities.

Earlier, he held a meeting with Kannada and Culture Department officials and all chairmen and officials of different cultural academies.

