Students should return the favour to their alma mater in the form of scholarships: Dr. Sudha Murthy

“Engineering and innovations have come a long way, where it is proud to see the gender equality in the colleges” said Dr. Sudha Murthy, Writer and Chaiperson of Infosys Foundation on Friday.

Addressing 75th Batch of engineering students of BMS College of Engineering in Bangalore vitually, Mrs Murthy said, “I was the only female student in my engineering batch. I know the pain of being minority”, recalling Childhood.

Expressing her love towards engineering, she said, “Engineering is nothing but an applied science. Entire innovation circle is bonded in the engineering magic wand that has changed our lives. But I had to travel in the unknown and less travelled road to fulfill my passion, which demanded lot of hard work”.

Encouraging the students to have fun in the college, Sudha Murthy cautioned, College is not only fun, but also the great source of learning. “Once you leave the college and enter the real world, it is a free market of entrepreneurship and company. Here you have no one to look after you, where as life poses new challenges every day” she explained.

Addressing the outgoing engineering students, she said, “Alumni should be grateful to their alma mater and should return their favour to the institutions in the form of scholarships. This is the best way to respect the teachers and college which shaped their life”.

Failures are part of life, repeated success makes person arrogant, repeated failure makes person adamant, good amount of success and good share of failure makes a person mature. Please of open mind and hunger for the learning. Don’t run before money, she suggested.

Emphasizing on the simple living, Mrs Murthy said, Life has taught me many lessons. I have seen life in width and depth; I have poorest and richest people in life. I have realized that nobody is great in this world. So simple living and helping the needy gives me immense satisfaction and relaxation. “Success is not about money and position, it is having clear conscious and peaceful mind”, she added.

BMS educational trust donar trustee and member secretary Dr. B.S.Ragini Narayan, BMS College of Engineering Dr. P. Dayanand Pai, BMS College Principal Dr. B.V.Ravishanker, Vice Prinicpal Dr. S. Muralidhar attended the talk.