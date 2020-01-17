Students Collective from across the city protested in silence

Students from across educational institutions in the city gathered at Town Hall on Thursday to condemn the violent attacks on the community across the country.

The silent protest was organised by a week-old outfit – Students Collective – in solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the city’s Jyoti Nivas College.

Prajwal P S, 20, president of Students Collective, told the forum was the result of students coming together to form an unit free from any political influence and meant solely for the welfare of the community.

The organisers called for a safer environment for students, free from random attacks while demanding the perpetrators of violence be brought to book.

“Students are clearly under attack and our first protest is in solidarity with all of those who were attacked in different parts of the country in the last few weeks,” said Prajwal. “We do not want any political party to address or speak for us and this forum will act as the medium to raise our concerns,” he added.

The protest saw participants, including civil society members, tie a black cloth around their mouth in a symbolic gesture. They also refrained from shouting slogans. “There have been allegations that students are creating nuisance in the garb of protests and we feel a silent protest is the best kind of response to it,” said a member of the collective.

‘Scared of even art and graffiti’

He added that instead of condemning the attacks on students, a false narrative is being spread. “We don’t understand what’s happening in this country. There are lakhs of people out on the streets protesting, yet students are being attacked. A section of people is busy blaming students for everything. Why can’t they see the reality,” he asked.

“The attack on Srishti Institute of Art Design and Technology shows that they are scared of even art and graffiti. Fear of losing the young voter base is leading to violence and fear-mongering,” said a student.