Strong action against illegal agencies sending immigrants abroad: MoS MEA

New Delhi

The Minister of State for External Affairs, Muraleedharan today asserted that the government would take strong action against unregistered and illegal agencies sending immigrants abroad.

He said that there was an urgent need to identify and prosecute such agencies for their illegal activities.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants in New Delhi, he expressed concern over the plight of immigrants falling prey to the unethical tactics of unauthorized agencies.

Despite the measures taken in the past six years to safeguard interests of workers going for overseas employment, we continue to receive complaints of cheating, illegal migration and activities relating to misuse of technology, he added.

He said that the government would bring in the New Immigration Management Bill soon to establish a comprehensive Emigration Management system and to institute regulatory mechanisms governing overseas employment of Indian nationals, apart from promoting their Welfare. The Minister observed that the proposed bill would pave the way for a safer immigration environment.

Pointing out that India has been providing highly skilled and semi-skilled workers to the notified countries for overseas employment for a very long time, the Minister said that ensuring their safety, welfare and safeguarding the interests of the Indian immigrants was a priority to the government.

Muraleedharan said that focused efforts are being made to ensure the lives of Indians across the globe safeguarded. During his address, he also outlined the government’s plan to provide necessary skilling to immigrants based on their job demands.

The Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar delivered the keynote address. Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan and Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV & OIA) were present at the meeting.