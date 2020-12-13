Strike by KSRTC and BMTC, government and transport department face huge loss

The Karnataka government on Saturday alleged that a farmers’ outfit was instigating striking employees of state transport corporations, whose stir over various demands entered the third day, and said it would rope in private operators from December 13 to offer services.

Urging them to call off their strike, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in a statement, alleged that Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha President Kodihalli Chandrashekhar was ‘instigating’ the workers to continue their stir and damage buses by pelting stones at them Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, said the government would make arrangements to rope in private operators from Sunday.

The ticket fares would be similar to that charged in government buses, he said. The minister said the government was willing to end the logjam by holding discussions, but the employees should return to work.

However, employees of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation are firm on their demand that their salaries be on with state government staff.

Their other demand includes compensation similar to the COVID-19 front line staff in the event of an employee dying due to the virus On Saturday, very few buses of BMTC and other corporations operated as staff stayed away from work and staged protests at bus terminuses in district and Taluk headquarters.

Barring sporadic incidents of stone pelting on some buses, the protests were by and large peaceful, police said.

There were also some instances were drivers and conductors were allegedly abused by the workers, they said.

On December 10, some employees of transport corporations led by farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrasekhar conducted a Bangalore chalo. The main demand was for the minister to come to the protest site and accept the plea.

It was said that 10 thousand people would participate in the protest. However, since the transport workers were blocked at the district centers, the number of workers in Bangalore was low.

The minister also neglected the protest as it was not fierce. To the credit, the police detained around 10 thousand employees at the district headquarters and in an attempt to defuse the protest.

As a result of this, the employees of the transport corporation, who had taken a decision to suspend work, started the non-cooperation movement the next day. This is due to accredited organizations in the transportation industry.

The Anantasubarao-led AITUC, the Communist-backed CIT, the Maha Mandal of the Transport Corporation and the branch of the Indian Mazdoor Organization are accredited labor organizations in four transport corporations.

For nearly 40 years, these organizations have been protesting with various demands. However, there is no logical end to any demands. Organizations punish employees who have participated in protests.

There will be plenty of financial transactions to put them back into service and in a legal fight. Donations tend to be raised even in the face of protests.

Transportation employees are longing for leadership to avoid the exploitation of corporations. Kodihalli Chandrasekhar supported the transport workers’ strike along with the peasant struggle.

The shock of the government and accredited labour unions, which had been shut down by employees, was a shock when the government and accredited labour unions were neglecting to end the day’s protest.

The government is going to use the police force to quell the protests. However, it is not currently being undertaken due to the worsening of the situation. However, the government is meeting regularly with accredited organizations that do not strike to show that they are negotiating with labour unions.

However, the strike-ridden Kodihalli Chandrashekhar faction has not called for talks. We are not stuck to prestige. Minister Lakshmana Savadi said that the buses are free to negotiate and if the buses stop running, we will still benefit. He has sarcastically accused organizations of making unnecessary losses.

Kodihalli Chandrasekhar faction is saying that we are ready for talks. However, the government is not going to negotiate on the pretext that it has not been invited. Accredited organizations are shaking hands that the situation has gone beyond their hands. Due to the prestige of government and labour unions, the public has been on the bus for the past three days.

In Bengaluru, some workers on a protest at Majestic, the Central Bus stand of the KSRTC and BMTC, were taken into custody Officials at KSRTC and BMTC said these two corporations themselves had suffered loss of Rs six crore in revenue in the last three days due to the strike.