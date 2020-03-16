Stress management for police officials held

Davanagere

A one day workshop on stress management was held for the district police personals on Monday at DAR grounds here, organised jointly by the district police in association with district health and family welfare department and district mental health program unit. Inaugurating the event, Psychiatrist Dr Gangam Siddu Reddy from the district hospital here has called on the police personals to adopt positive thinking so as to achieve their goals successfully. By adopting positive thinking, not only the work efficiency but also the progress in their day to day investigations could achieve, he contented. Most of the psychosomatic diseases including hypertension, diabetics are common problems being faced by all of us due to our negative thinking, he said. The whole physiological disorder would take place if we continue to adopt negative thinking in our day to day life, he narrated. He suggested the police personals to practice regularly yoga, meditation, physical exercises along with listening to the music as it would enhance the positive thinking and would provide a very good mental and physical health, the doctor said. ASP Rajeeva M along with Dy SP’s Manjunath K.Gangal, Prakash P.B, district mental health program officer Dr Muralidhar, psychologist S.Vijayakumar, social psychiatric worker Santhosh Kumar along with paramedical staff of C.G.Hospital psychiatric department were present.