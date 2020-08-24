Street vendors hold protest, condemn MCC eviction drive

Mangaluru

Street vendors on Monday staged a protest at Kavoor junction against the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) opposing the civic body’s eviction drive of petty shops.

Member of street vendors’ committee B K Imthiyaz said, “This is a violation of Street Vendors’ Act 2014. A separate body has been formed for street vendors in which there are street vendors and officials. The eviction drive was uninformed and not even discussed. Early in the morning at 5:30, MCC officials conducted the drive. Several street vendors are now in deep trouble as most of them are aged who are earning their livelihood running their business on this street since the last three decades.

“Due to coronavirus lockdown, several people lost their jobs. During this troublesome period, snatching these elderly people’s livelihood is highly condemnable. The MCC did not show concern towards street vendors by providing kits or medical help. We will file complaint at Kavoor police station against this eviction drive and also submit a memorandum to deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra.

“The MCC has been urging us to shift to Kavoor market. But these street vendors are asked to pay in lacs for the market. From where these street vendors can pay such huge amounts,” he questioned.

Street vendors who lost their shops in the eviction drive were present.