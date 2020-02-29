Stop development of Kudroli slaughterhouse: Byrathi Basavaraj

Mangaluru

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj has asked the officials not to continue any work related to the slaughterhouse in Kudroli, claiming that there were a lot of complaints from the public.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) at the Mangala Auditorium on Saturday, February 29, Basavaraj said that as there was an objection from the public with regard to the existing slaughterhouse, any developmental works of the same should be stopped. “As a separate land will be identified for the slaughterhouse soon, the development works should be started at the newly identified land only,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister instructed the officials to complete the works related to drainage, road repairs etc before the end of March. “The developmental works which are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 25 crores in city limits, should be completed before the onset of the Monsoons,” Minister Basavaraj stressed.

When he sought the status of the Smart City works, project MD Mohammed Nazeer said that of the total 47 developmental works undertaken under the Smart City project, four have been completed and 27 works are underway. A total of 11 works are in the tendering process and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for five developmental works.

Basavaraj also asked the officials to speed up the Smart City project work pointing out that two years have already passed. “Officials should work hard to complete the work within the deadline,” he stressed.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, MLC Ivan D’Souza, Mayor Divakar Pandeshwar, Deputy Mayor Vedavathi, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh, MCC Commissioner Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde and others were present.

Urges quick rehabilitation of victims

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj, on Saturday visited the Pachanady dump yard and instructed the officials to take immediate measures to compensate those who lost their land and to construct a retaining wall to prevent further damage at the area.

When he visited Pachanady and the Mandara area, victims of the garbage landslide surrounded him and informed that no measures were taken even after nine months of the incident. They complained that several elected representatives and officials have been visiting the spot and giving assurance of providing appropriate compensation and permanent rehabilitation, however, all the promises remain unfulfilled.

Ganesh of Mandara informed that, despite a survey having been undertaken by a team headed by MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gayathri Nayak recently, the report given by the team was not correct. “As per the report, those who lost their land partially would get more compensation and those who lost their land would get less compensation. Hence, a fresh survey should be conducted and compensation and rehabilitation measures should be taken only after a complete assessment,” he said.

Another victim, Rajesh Bhat informed that even though officials and elected representatives are visiting the area, the locals are not informed about the same. “As we are kept in the dark, we are not aware of the developmental works which will be undertaken in this area. Though we are living in a housing board apartment now, we expect permanent rehabilitation from the government,” he said.

Responding to the grievances of the public, Minister Basavaraj strictly warned the officials to undertake immediate measures to construct a retaining wall at Mandara to prevent further garbage landslides and to provide permanent rehabilitation for the victims. “I will visit here next month to check the status of the work. If there is unnecessary delay in undertaking the work, strict action will be taken against the concerned people,” the Minister added.

MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty, MCC Commissioner Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde, Deputy Commissioner Santhosh Kumar, Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar among others were present.