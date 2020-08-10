‘Stop collecting exam fees from first, second semester students’: Hiremath

Yadgir

Basavaraj Badarli Hiremath, former Syndicate member of Akkamahadevi Mahila University, Vijayapura, has urged the State government to give appropriate directions to universities to stop collecting fees for examinations, marks cards and other expenses from first and second semester students of Bachelors of Art, Science and Commerce.

Badarli, who is from Sindhanur in Raichur district, released a note on Sunday, stating that owing to the pandemic, universities have decided not to conduct examinations for the first and second semester students of BA, B.Com and B.Sc and to conduct examinations only for final semester students, during the meeting of vice-chancellors of all universities with the Higher Education Minister.

When a decision was made on not conducting examinations for first and second semester students, universities were still collecting fees for examinations, marks cards and other fees from them, Hiremath alleged. He further stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had badly hit all categories of families with financial difficulties. Under these circumstances, collecting fees from students was not only improper but also unjust.

Therefore, the State government should interfere in this matter and issue directions to all universities to stop collecting fees, he demanded. Hiremath also warned that if the government did not interfere and solve the problem, he would launch an agitation along with student organisations.