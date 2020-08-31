STATESTOP NEWS

Stern action against those who posted offensive content on Social media about Shivaji Maharaj

IBC Office August 31, 2020
Belagavi

Tensions were high at Piranwadi on Friday after a dispute erupted over a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Krantiveer Sangoli Rayanna. The dispute was then settled by mutual dialogue. But since then, some Kannada pages on social media have been debating and trying to disrupt peace.

Members of the Maratha Samaj had protested against an offensive post that had been posted against Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the Facebook page by Karnataka page.

As a result, a wave of anger had erupted and on behalf of Shivpremi organizations, a protest march was taken out from the Market Police Station to the Commissionerate of Police today.

Commissioner of Police assured them that strict action would be taken against the ones who made such posts.

