Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin to remain Closed: Madras High Court

Thoothukudi

The Madras High Court rejected Vedanta’s plea and refused to allow the reopening of the Sterlite Copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi in a verdict on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu government had closed down the plant after 13 protesters were killed in police firing on May 22, 2018.The High Court said the ‘closure order stands’ in response to Vedanta’s appeal, challenging the state government’s move to shut down its Sterlite Copper plant.

A special bench of Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan passed the order on Tuesday after the court had reserved judgment on January 8 this year.”The verdict comes as an utter shock to the employees of Sterlite Copper and the thousands of small businesses, entrepreneurs and community members dependent on our continued operations. We firmly believe in the safe and environmentally sound nature of our operations and are discouraged by the wilful reliance on anecdotal evidence and half-truths by certain parties to spread falsehoods against our operations,” Sterlite Copper CEO, Pankaj Kumar said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that it was “disheartening” that ‘certain forces were conspiring to stifle India’s ability to be an independent copper manufacturer.”At no point in our operations were any concerns of pollution raised by the appropriate authorities. We will therefore be pursuing all available legal remedies in the pursuit of justice over the coming days,” Kumar said in his statement on Tuesday.The government and several residents and activists, however, claimed that the company had violated environmental regulations.

The Supreme Court had refused to allow the plant to reopen, setting aside an order of the National Green Tribunal. The SC, however, said the Tamil Nadu government and Vedanta could approach the Madras High Court.So on February 27, 2019, Vedanta had approached the HC seeking to reopen the plant.