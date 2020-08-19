State Legislature session’s schedule to be decided by Cabinet

Bengaluru: As the monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature has to be held before September 23, which marks the six-month period since the end of the last session under Article 174, the State Cabinet is likely to decide on the schedule and the venue for the session in view of the present COVID-19 situation at its meeting on Thursday.

The issue has become important as in view of the Social Distancing norms following the COVID pandemic. In fact, the State Cabinet is also scheduled to meet in the Conference Hall of the Vidhana Soudha with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and all ministers to fulfill the social distancing norms.

The State Legislature session, when it is held has to approve various ordinances promulgated during the interregnum of the last four months.

It may be noted here that the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri had toyed with the option of holding the session outside the State Secretariat in Bengaluru to comply with the social distancing norms and make suitable seating arrangements for the legislators, staff, officials and media persons.

The Speaker has already discussed various steps to be taken during the session to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The State Government is likely to follow the steps to be taken by the Parliament and other state governments for conducting the session.

The Opposition Congress has been demanding the State legislature session to discuss issues related to handling of the COVID-19 by the government and various amendments made to laws through ordinances.