State govt committed to safeguarding Kambala: CM

Mangaluru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured the people of coastal Karnataka that the state government is committed to protecting and preserving folk game “Kambala”.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 17th edition of “Koti-Chennaya Jodukere Kambala” organised at Ontikere in Moodbidri on December 25.

“Though there was an effort to ban Kambala in the pretext of violence to animals, I have observed that there is no violence in this folk game. Though this game is held during only a few days in a year, the owners of the Kambala buffaloes treat and care for the bovines like their own children. Their love for the Kambala buffaloes is unconditional. Hence, there is no reason why this sport must be opposed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa promised that he would earmark more grants for the welfare of “Jaina Kashi” fame Moodbidri and take all appropriate measures to make Moodabidri into an ideal taluk of the state.

Prior to the inauguration of Kambala, he unveiled the “Rani Abbakka” statue. He was also felicitated by the Kambala committee on the same occasion.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, MLAs Umanath Kotian, Rajesh Naik, Sunil Kumar, Sanjeeva Matandoor, D Vedavyas Kamath, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, ADC Roopa, ZP President Meenakshi Shanthigod, vice president Kasthuri Panja and others were present.