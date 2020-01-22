State government is dead: Siddaramaiah

Mandya

Former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, said that currently no government is functioning in Karnataka. “The government is dead,” he ridiculed.

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah noted that since the last six months, 18 departments are being run without a minister. “The administrative system has completely collapsed. Is it humanly possible for Yediyurappa to manage so many departments single-handedly? The chief minister has allotted some additional departments to certain ministers. These ministers are not doing their work. Those legislators who left our party and joined the BJP by relying on Yediyurappa’s promise of being made minsters within 24 hours of election victory are still languishing without any positions. People who wanted to make money by becoming ministers are worried now about their future. They have now realized their folly of deserting the Congress and the JD(S),” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that BJP central leaders are not allowing Yediyurappa to expand his ministry. “B S Yediyurappa is a chief minister without any liberty to do what he wants. I am surprised that in spite of these humiliating developments, Yediyurappa continues to be the chief minister. If I was in his place, I would have tendered my resignation,” he said.

About the information that he has been pressurizing the party high command to post four working presidents for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Siddaramaiah termed this as false. He clarified that he has never asked for creating four posts of working presidents. He however, said that at present, KPCC has a working president, and when Deshpande was the president, there were working presidents. He termed as false the widespread notion about him having demanded for the creation of posts of working presidents. He clarified that Dr G Parameshwar has been against creating the post of working president. He added that in a democracy everyone has the freedom to express his or her opinion.