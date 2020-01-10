State Film awards – 2018 announced

State Film awards 2018 has been announced where Raghavendra Rajkumar bags Best Actor award for the film ‘Ammana Mane’ and Meghana Raj as Best Actress for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’. Raghavendra Rajkumar appeared on big screen after a decade. He appeared in three films in 2018-2019. Meghana Raj appeared hot and sexy in ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’ where the film carried a message to the society and found appreciation across.

‘Ramana Savari’ and ‘Ondalla Eradalla’ films are the second and third best cinema awards respectively have been shortlisted for the Best Movie Awards of 2018. Rishab Shetty’s ‘Government Senior Primary School Kasaragodu’ has been selected for the Best Popular Entertainment Film Award; ‘Santakavi Kanakadasa Ramadhanya’ has been selected for the Special Social Welfare Film, and ‘Hoo Vandi’ as the best children’s film.

Dayal Padmanabhan’s directorial venture ‘Aa Karala Nathi’ bagged the Best Film Award. Senior actor Srinivasa Murthy has received the Dr. Rajkumar Award for his lifetime achievement. P Sheshadri has been declared for the Puttanna Kanagal Award and BS Basavaraju for Vishnuvardhana Award.

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa announced the calendar of State Film Award for the 2018. The selection committee chairmen were Josaiman, Vasanthakumar Patil and Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, SN Gopalakrishnan. Siddaramappa was present on the occasion.

First best film – Aa Karala Rathri (Karthik Jayaram, Anupama Gowda)

Best Actor – Raghavendra Rajkumar (Ammana Mane)

Best Actress – Meghana Raj (Iruvudellava Bittu)

Second Best Film – Raamana Savari

Third Best Film – Ondalla Eradalla

Special Social Welfare Cinema – Santakavi Kanakadasara Ramadhanya

Best Entertainment Fil -Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale Kasaragodu

Best Children Film – Hoovu Balli

Best debutant director’s film – Belakina Kannadi

Best Karnataka Regional Language film – Deyi Bydeti

Best Supporting role – Balaji Manohar (Choorikatte)

Best story – Harish S (Nayigere)

Best Story-Screenplay – P Sheshadri (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)

Best Dialogue writer – Shirisha Joshi (Savitribai Phule)

Best Art Director – Shivakumar J (KGF Chapter 1)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Siddharth Belmannu

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Kalavthi Dayanand

Best Child Artist – Master Aryan, Baby Sinchana

Best lyricist – Baraguru Ramachandrappa

Best Music Director – Ravi Basrur