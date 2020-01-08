St. Joseph college students gather for protest

On Tuesday, hundreds of students gathered at St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru. They joined the hundreds of other students across the country, protesting the violence the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi were subjected to on January 5. Dressed in black and holding candles and posters, the students observed a vigil and expressed solidarity with the JNU students.

Earlier in the day, St Joseph’s students had also organised a seminar where several members of the demonstration denounced the ‘silencing culture’ to quell dissent which appears to have increased in recent times, they said.

Condemning the violence in JNU, a second-year student of St Joseph’s said, “I think the JNU students are not just standing for themselves, but for the whole country. The student community is a formidable force, and we have proved the same in the past few weeks.”

At the protest, the students sang many patriotic songs as well, including “Ae watan mere watan aabad rahe tu…” and “Saare Jahaan se accha…” They also held up posters which said “Today JNU, tomorrow, me and you”, “Books, not lathis. Culture, not violence,” and “Sticks and stones may break our bones, but not our spirit.”

Similar protests were held in the past days at various universities across Bengaluru, such as IIM, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and National Law School of India University (NLSIU).